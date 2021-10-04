Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 588,612.

According to Monday’s report, 85 cases were recorded in Toronto, 88 in Peel Region, and 46 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,754 as two more deaths were record.

Meanwhile, 573,854 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,004.

The government said 23,667 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,314 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity was two per cent on Monday, the same as Sunday’s.

Ontario reported 146 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by two from the previous day) with 159 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 104 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by three).

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 816 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Ontario reported 146 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 133 among students and 11 among staff.

There are 1,637 active infections among both students and staff.

Five schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

