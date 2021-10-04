Quebec adds 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 402 new cases and the deaths of six more people attributed to the COVID-19 health crisis on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by two to 290, after 22 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 24 patients were discharged.

Of those patients, there were 88 people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

The province has administered more than 12.9 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine over the course of the inoculation campaign, including 6,026 shots in the last day.

Quebec’s public health institute said 89.6 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose of vaccine while 85.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Health officials say 22,140 tests were given Saturday, the most day for which that information is available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has registered 412,364 COVID-19 infections. The death toll has reached 11,389.

When it comes to recoveries, the government says more than 395,000 people have recovered from the virus to date.

Rapid tests in elementary schools

Quebec is rolling out rapid tests in pre-schools and elementary schools across the province, the Health Ministry announced Monday.

The initiative was already underway in some areas, including Montreal. The goal is to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in school settings.

It is being expanded to include the following regions: Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Capitale-Nationale, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Northern Quebec, Nunavik, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Bay James. It will come into effect on Oct. 11.

“The tests will be used in addition to the other prevention measures already in place for students who develop symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 during the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

—with files from The Canadian Press