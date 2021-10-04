COVID-19 positivity rate drops in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A number of key figures in the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa are down slightly to start the week, including hospitalizations and the coronavirus positivity rate, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 new cases of the virus on Monday, a day after the city surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases locally since the onset of the pandemic.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Monday.

There are now 405 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The number of people in hospital with an active case of the virus is down to 17 as of Monday, one fewer than the day before, with 10 people still in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite an overall rise in the volume of COVID-19 tests administered since kids went back to school in September, the rate of tests coming back positive has steadily dropped from the middle of the month.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent in the latest report, down from 2.1 per cent in the previous period and almost half the rate of 3.6 per cent as of Sept. 14.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Ottawa schools over the weekend.

Two students have each tested positive in outbreaks at the Assumption and Notre-Dame-des-Champs elementary schools, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently nine ongoing outbreaks affecting schools in Ottawa, out of a total 16 active outbreaks across the city.

6:15 Questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and children Questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and children