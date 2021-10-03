SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospitalizations reach all-time high

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 4:14 pm
Sask. Health Authority top doctor does not see end in ‘near future’ to climbing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Saskatchewan officials reported 321 individuals are now hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record for the province.

There are 69 patients receiving intensive care across the province.

Saskatoon hospitals are dealing with the most patients, with 80 receiving in-patient care and 33 patients in ICU beds.

Officials reported on Sunday three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Health-care workers administered 5,375 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Saturday, including 2,755 first doses.

Officials also reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 450 or 37.3 per 100,000 population.

The province reported 4,718 known active cases as of Sunday’s update.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
