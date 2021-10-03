COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospitalizations reach all-time high

Saskatchewan officials reported 321 individuals are now hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record for the province.
There are 69 patients receiving intensive care across the province.
Saskatoon hospitals are dealing with the most patients, with 80 receiving in-patient care and 33 patients in ICU beds.
Officials reported on Sunday three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
Health-care workers administered 5,375 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Saturday, including 2,755 first doses.
Officials also reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 450 or 37.3 per 100,000 population.
The province reported 4,718 known active cases as of Sunday’s update.View link »
