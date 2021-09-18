SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Analysis: Final week on the campaign trail in B.C.

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Analysis: impact of week five of federal election in B.C.' Analysis: impact of week five of federal election in B.C.
Global News reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the fifth week of the federal election campaign, focusing on the lack of Green candidates in various BC ridings and what it will take for the PPC to influence certain votes.

The Greens and the People’s Party of Canada may not win a lot of seats in British Columbia on Monday but they may have a big impact on the final result.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the final week of the campaign and the impact both parties could have.

There are five key Metro Vancouver ridings where the Greens are not running candidates in 2021 after running candidates in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Analysis: impact of week four of federal election in B.C.' Analysis: impact of week four of federal election in B.C.
Analysis: impact of week four of federal election in B.C – Sep 11, 2021

As for the PPC, they are polling much higher now than they were at the beginning of the election campaign. The Conservatives are concerned this could impact some races they are expecting to win.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch all of the analysis in the video at the top of the page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagGreen Party tagCanadian election tag2021 election tagPeople's Party Of Canada tagKeith Baldrey tagPeople's Party tagRichard Zussman tagSeptember 20 tagswing ridings tagwho to vote for tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers