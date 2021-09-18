Analysis: Final week on the campaign trail in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Greens and the People’s Party of Canada may not win a lot of seats in British Columbia on Monday but they may have a big impact on the final result.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the final week of the campaign and the impact both parties could have.

There are five key Metro Vancouver ridings where the Greens are not running candidates in 2021 after running candidates in 2019.

Analysis: impact of week four of federal election in B.C. Analysis: impact of week four of federal election in B.C – Sep 11, 2021

As for the PPC, they are polling much higher now than they were at the beginning of the election campaign. The Conservatives are concerned this could impact some races they are expecting to win.

