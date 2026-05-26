Parliamentary adviser on constitutional affairs to Premier Smith resigns

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office says her parliamentary adviser on constitutional affairs has resigned.

The premier’s office said Tuesday that Jason Stephan, the United Conservative legislature member for Red Deer-South, is still a valued member of caucus.

“He chose to resign earlier this year from his role as parliamentary secretary but made it clear he is very supportive of the work of our government,” said Smith’s press secretary Sam Blackett.

Blackett didn’t say why Stephan resigned. Neither Stephan nor the United Conservative caucus immediately responded to questions.

Blackett also didn’t answer questions about if or when a replacement would be named to the parliamentary secretary role, which the government called “critically important” when it was created a year ago.

A news release at the time said Stephan’s work would ensure Alberta’s “rights are protected and respected within the federation” as the province continued to push Ottawa to respect its jurisdiction around energy development.

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“I am committed to standing up for Alberta and ensuring our constitutional rights are respected and upheld,” Stephan said in the news release.

2:34 Alberta premier insists government united on separation stance despite MLA call to sign petition

Stephan drew criticism in March after he penned an editorial encouraging all Albertans to sign a petition calling for a referendum on the province quitting Canada.

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While Stephan didn’t directly advocate for separation, he wrote that having a vote would send a message to Ottawa and what he called its “stupid laws and policies.”

He wrote that Canada was in decline and that many in Ottawa resent the province and want to “drag Alberta down.”

“Canada’s Constitution is RIGGED against Alberta and that will NEVER change,” Stephan wrote, citing the province’s limited representation in the Senate, as well as the national equalization program.

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The Opposition NDP said at the time that the editorial confirmed Stephan’s “true colours” as a separatist, and called on Smith to boot him from her caucus.

Smith’s office on Tuesday also didn’t say when Stephan resigned, but he told CBC Calgary that it was on April 7, less than two weeks after the editorial was published.

Smith announced last week that Albertans will be asked to vote this fall on whether they want to remain in Canada or pursue a binding referendum on separation.

2:20 Alberta separatism looms over western premiers’ meeting

It came after an Edmonton judge earlier this month threw out the separatist referendum petition that Stephan encouraged Albertans to sign. The judge ruled the petition should have never been issued under provincial law and that the government neglected its duty to consult First Nations.

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Smith has denounced the decision and promised to appeal.

Stephan told reporters the day after the ruling came out that he agreed with the premier.

“It’s unfortunate when activist judges get to step over the line,” he said.

“All those good people put in so much work and time, and then, basically the rug was pulled out from under them.”

Smith has faced criticism from some in the separatist movement for not calling the binding question for the October vote, but the premier has said the judge’s ruling means it’s not feasible until the appeal process is exhausted.