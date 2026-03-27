Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Rod Hart
    March 27, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    Another good reason to kick out Danielle. No doubt she is a Separatist as well. Pathetic!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Alberta premier’s constitutional affairs lead supports separatist petition

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2026 4:48 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's parliamentary secretary, Jason Stephan, is encouraging Albertans to sign a petition calling for a referendum on independence from Canada.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's parliamentary secretary, Jason Stephan, is encouraging Albertans to sign a petition calling for a referendum on independence from Canada. Source: unitedconservativecaucus.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith’s parliamentary secretary for constitutional affairs is encouraging Albertans to sign a petition that calls for a vote on separation from Canada.

Jason Stephan, a United Conservative Party legislature member, penned his opinion for the online conservative media outlet “Western Standard.”

In it, Stephan argues signing the petition to have a referendum on separation is different from signing the referendum itself.

He says the petition is about holding Ottawa accountable for “stupid laws and policies” that “erode Albertans’ freedoms in favour of a nanny state.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith and some of her cabinet ministers have maintained they support a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada but also believe in direct democracy.

Stephan says despite the premier’s inroads with Ottawa, the federal government’s “hostile” treatment of Alberta won’t change.

Story continues below advertisement

He says despite Smith reaching an agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals to roll back environmental measures in an effort to build a West Coast pipeline, Ottawa’s perennial “looting” of Alberta “will never be rolled back.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promises referendum over immigration, Constitution changes'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promises referendum over immigration, Constitution changes

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices