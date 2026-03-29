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1 comment

  1. Harry!
    March 29, 2026 at 5:44 pm

    “Diverse Opinions” i.e traitors to this great countryt!

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Politics

Alberta’s Smith says diverse opinions welcome after MLA supports separatist petition

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2026 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier insists government united on separation stance despite MLA call to sign petition'
Alberta premier insists government united on separation stance despite MLA call to sign petition
RELATED: Alberta premier insists government united on separation stance despite MLA call to sign petition
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Alberta’s premier says she welcomes diverse opinions in her caucus after a legislature member of her United Conservative Party opined a referendum on separation is good for the province.

Danielle Smith reiterated on her provincewide radio show Saturday her government supports a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada despite the views Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan expressed a day before in an op-ed published on an online conservative media outlet’s website.

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Smith said she has taken steps to obtain that sovereignty, such as signing the Alberta-Canada energy memorandum of understanding with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Stephan, who is also the premier’s parliamentary secretary for constitutional affairs,  wrote in the op-ed published Friday that he invites all who love freedom and prosperity to sign a petition pushing for a referendum on separation.

He says Ottawa is trying to gaslight Albertans into thinking a referendum will cause economic uncertainty but a referendum is about holding Ottawa accountable for its “stupid laws.”

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The Alberta Chambers of Commerce said earlier this month talk of the province potentially quitting Confederation is bad for business.

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