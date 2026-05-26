Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand runs uncontested for 4th time

The longtime president of the Manitoba Métis Federation has been acclaimed in the organization’s upcoming general election.
The federation says David Chartrand was the only person to put his name forward to lead the group, which represents more than 60,000 Red River Métis.
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Chartrand has held the role since 1997, running unopposed the last four terms.
There are 22 positions open in the election, including the president and vice-presidents for each of the seven regions in Manitoba.
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The federation says six other positions have also been acclaimed by incumbents.
Voters head to polls on June 23.
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