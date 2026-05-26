N.B. tables bill to create energy advocate to represent residents, small businesses

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New Brunswick’s government has tabled a bill to create the office of an advocate for residents and small businesses at the province’s energy regulator.

The government says the office would represent consumers at the rate-setting Energy and Utilities Board.

The legislation comes after the government mandated an independent review into the rising rates, aging infrastructure and roughly $6-billion debt of the public utility, NB Power.

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Officials say the advocate would also be responsible for investigating consumer complaints.

The advocate would replace the public intervener, who is charged with representing the broad public interest at the energy regulator.

Energy Minister René Legacy says the new office will give New Brunswickers a stronger voice in their corner when the regulator makes decisions impacting their wallets.

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The new office was one of 50 recommendations published earlier this week from the three panellists who conducted the review of NB Power.