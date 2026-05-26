Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. tables bill to create energy advocate to represent residents, small businesses

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2026 2:29 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s government has tabled a bill to create the office of an advocate for residents and small businesses at the province’s energy regulator.

The government says the office would represent consumers at the rate-setting Energy and Utilities Board.

The legislation comes after the government mandated an independent review into the rising rates, aging infrastructure and roughly $6-billion debt of the public utility, NB Power.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say the advocate would also be responsible for investigating consumer complaints.

The advocate would replace the public intervener, who is charged with representing the broad public interest at the energy regulator.

Energy Minister René Legacy says the new office will give New Brunswickers a stronger voice in their corner when the regulator makes decisions impacting their wallets.

Story continues below advertisement

The new office was one of 50 recommendations published earlier this week from the three panellists who conducted the review of NB Power.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices