Elections Canada announces campaign spending cap of about $30M for three big parties

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s chief electoral officer has announced the initial ceiling on parties’ expenditures in the election campaign now in full swing.

The spending limits are based on the length of the voter list in each riding as well as the number of ridings where respective parties have endorsed a candidate.

Stephane Perrault says the Liberals and NDP — the only two federal parties to post a candidate in all 338 electoral districts — each face a spending cap of $30.03 million.

The Conservatives max out at $29.95 million, as they’re down one candidate after turfing a Nova Scotia nominee who was accused of sexual misconduct.

10:55 Budget 2021: Trudeau government’s first budget in two years offers glimpse into post-pandemic priorities Budget 2021: Trudeau government’s first budget in two years offers glimpse into post-pandemic priorities – Apr 19, 2021

Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada can spend no more than $27.87 million, the Green party $22.58 million after furnishing just 252 candidates, and the Bloc Quebecois $7.16 million, since it runs only in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada says the final limits on expenditures for parties and candidates will be available on Sept. 13 — exactly one week before election day — after voters lists have been revised.