Canada

Elections Canada announces campaign spending cap of about $30M for three big parties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 7:39 pm
Canada’s chief electoral officer has announced the initial ceiling on parties’ expenditures in the election campaign now in full swing.

The spending limits are based on the length of the voter list in each riding as well as the number of ridings where respective parties have endorsed a candidate.

Stephane Perrault says the Liberals and NDP — the only two federal parties to post a candidate in all 338 electoral districts — each face a spending cap of $30.03 million.

The Conservatives max out at $29.95 million, as they’re down one candidate after turfing a Nova Scotia nominee who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada can spend no more than $27.87 million, the Green party $22.58 million after furnishing just 252 candidates, and the Bloc Quebecois $7.16 million, since it runs only in Quebec.

Elections Canada says the final limits on expenditures for parties and candidates will be available on Sept. 13 — exactly one week before election day — after voters lists have been revised.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
