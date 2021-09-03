Menu

Canada

Diplomats offer to courier ballots as thousands of expat Canadians register to vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 4:16 pm
Tens of thousands of Canadians living abroad, including those not travelling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have applied to vote remotely in the coming election.

Over 45,000 expat Canadians have registered for postal ballots and expat groups expect record numbers of overseas residents to vote in the forthcoming election.

A number of diplomatic posts are giving consular help to Canadians abroad who want to vote, including offering to courier their ballots to Ottawa in time for the election.

Read more: Canada election voting guide: All you need know about the 2021 federal vote

Overseas Canadians who can provide a previous address and proof of citizenship are eligible to vote.

They must register to vote by Sept. 14 and their ballots have to arrive in Ottawa by 6 p.m. on polling day.

There are an estimated 2.8 million adult Canadians living abroad who are eligible to vote.

The Canadian Expat Association, which represents Canadians abroad, predicted there would be a “slight uptick” in the number of overseas Canadians voting during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the last election, with an estimated 50,000 expats participating.

The Consulate General in Hong Kong, where around 300,000 Canadians live, is among the diplomatic posts offering to deliver completed postal ballots to Ottawa by courier.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
