Man charged after 2-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped in stolen vehicle, Durham police say

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged after a two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped last week.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the Lakewoods Park area in Oshawa, near Birchcliffe and Lakeview Park avenues, at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

The statement said that officers were called to assist an ambulance responding to an unresponsive female who was found lying on grass.

When she regained consciousness, she said that her two-year-old daughter, vehicle and possessions were missing, police said.

The statement said officers determined that the woman was with a man who took her daughter and the vehicle after she lost consciousness.

The man and child were later found in the area of Mary and Athol streets. The child was uninjured and the suspect was arrested.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address, who police didn’t name, has since been charged with kidnapping, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to comply with a probation order, among other offences.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

