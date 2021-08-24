Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 8:18 am
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. View image in full screen
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

Toronto police say two men in their 30s have been injured following a shooting in the city.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in front of a building.

Crews found two victims. One man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious condition. He later went unconscious.

Read more: Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in east Toronto, police say

The second man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Both men are expected to survive.

No suspect description is yet available, police said, adding there was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagJane Street tagWilson Avenue tagWilson and Jane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers