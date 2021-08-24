2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men in their 30s have been injured following a shooting in the city.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in front of a building.

Crews found two victims. One man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious condition. He later went unconscious.

The second man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Both men are expected to survive.

No suspect description is yet available, police said, adding there was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

Wilson Av + Jane St

– One victims injuries have worsened

– Victim is now unconscious

– Considered life threatening

– Officers assisting with emergency run

– 2nd victim also being taken to hospital

– No emergency run

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 24, 2021