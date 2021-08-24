2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say two men in their 30s have been injured following a shooting in the city.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in front of a building.
Crews found two victims. One man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious condition. He later went unconscious.
The second man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Both men are expected to survive.
No suspect description is yet available, police said, adding there was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.
