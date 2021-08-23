Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in east Toronto: police

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a shooting in East York Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues shortly after 11 a.m.
Police said a caller reported that gunshots were fired in the area and officers said a man suffered serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on any suspect information.
