Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in east Toronto: police

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a shooting in East York Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said a caller reported that gunshots were fired in the area and officers said a man suffered serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on any suspect information.

SHOOTING:

Cosburn Ave + Pape Ave

– caller reporting shots fired

– police o/s

– reports of man shot

– injuries are serious

– suspect info unknown

– will update#GO1602670

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2021

