Crime

Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in east Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 12:01 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a shooting in East York Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said a caller reported that gunshots were fired in the area and officers said a man suffered serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on any suspect information.

