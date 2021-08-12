Members of Alberta government meet to discuss whether to keep COVID-19 protocols: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that there was a meeting on Thursday involving some members of the provincial government where, among other topics, discussions included the possible extension of current COVID-19 protocols for an additional six-week period.

Those protocols, which include mandatory isolation for people with the disease, and widespread contact tracing and COVID-19 testing, are due to be lifted on Monday.

Alberta has been announcing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day for the past week.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak to Albertans on Friday morning. She is expected to talk about back-to-school health protocols.

The government has said the shift in its approach to COVID-19 was thought up by Hinshaw. The plan has drawn criticism and raised concern from the federal health minister, infectious disease experts, doctors, nurses, teachers and parents of children who are not old enough to be immunized against the disease.

It is not clear what prompted the undisclosed government members at Thursday’s meeting to consider backtracking on the move, however, the meeting occurred on the same day Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, told reporters that data she has seen indicates the country is already dealing with a fourth wave of the pandemic.

When Hinshaw announced the changes, she said Alberta was shifting from a pandemic response to an endemic response so the province could redeploy resources that had been occupied with COVID-19 to other pressing health issues. In the days that followed, daily protests were held in Calgary and Edmonton and both Hinshaw and the government faced a tsunami of criticism for embracing an approach that many believe will help spread the coronavirus, especially now that the more contagious Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Alberta.

Many doctors and public health experts have said they believe it will be difficult to deal with the pandemic without knowing how many people have COVID-19, where they are located and who they may have come into contact with.

