Canada August 10 2021 7:48pm 01:50 Future of Alberta COVID-19 Data Changes will soon be coming to COVID-19 testing in the province and researchers say that will impact Alberta’s ability to respond to the pandemic. Julia Wong explains. Sparse COVID-19 data could lead Alberta to ‘fly blind’ in pandemic: experts REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?