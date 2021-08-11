SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and ICU rates tick up

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Future of Alberta COVID-19 Data' Future of Alberta COVID-19 Data
Changes will soon be coming to COVID-19 testing in the province and researchers say that will impact Alberta’s ability to respond to the pandemic. Julia Wong explains.

Alberta confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, out of about 8,600 tests.

The provincial positivity rate sat at about 5.9 per cent.

As of Wednesday, there were 138 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 31 being treated in intensive care.

One additional death due to COVID-19 was reported over the last 24 hours.

Read more: Mandatory masking in place at Calgary public schools ahead of provincial COVID-19 guidance

There were 3,769 active cases across the province as of Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top doctor defends axing pandemic response amid 4th wave fears' Alberta’s top doctor defends axing pandemic response amid 4th wave fears
Alberta’s top doctor defends axing pandemic response amid 4th wave fears

When it comes to vaccinations, 76.5 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose and 67.2 per cent are fully immunized.

Read more: Sparse COVID-19 data could lead Alberta to ‘fly blind’ in pandemic: experts

Alberta will soon be winding down mass coronavirus testing and there are worries over the future of COVID-19 data in the province.

Doctors have pushed back against the removal of mass testing, the lifting of mandatory requirements to isolate after a positive test and the elimination of contact tracing for the general public, while the province has defended itself since the new protocols were announced at the end of July.
