Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and ICU rates tick up

Alberta confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, out of about 8,600 tests.

The provincial positivity rate sat at about 5.9 per cent.

As of Wednesday, there were 138 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 31 being treated in intensive care.

One additional death due to COVID-19 was reported over the last 24 hours.

There were 3,769 active cases across the province as of Wednesday.

When it comes to vaccinations, 76.5 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose and 67.2 per cent are fully immunized.

Alberta will soon be winding down mass coronavirus testing and there are worries over the future of COVID-19 data in the province.

