Hinshaw returns for in-person Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be offering an in-person COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak and answer questions at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton. Her availability will be streamed live in this article post.

This will be the first time Hinshaw will be holding a news conference since her regular COVID-19 updates stopped one month ago.

On June 29, she urged Albertans to continue to make “safe choices” after restrictions are lifted. Hinshaw also encouraged people to get vaccinated, continue with good hand hygiene and weigh the benefits vs. the rewards of activities.

Most of Alberta’s public health restrictions lifted on July 1.

Since then, bars and restaurants have been welcoming customers back without mandatory capacity limits or masks and events like the Calgary Stampede went ahead.

In mid-July, Alberta’s active case numbers started going up. On July 14, there were 569 active COVID-19 cases in the province; by July 22, there were 676; and on July 27, there were 1,173 active cases.

Alberta’s positivity rate has also been rising. It was 0.68 per cent on July 14, 1.09 per cent on July 22 and 1.99 per cent on July 27.

The R value — or reproductive/transmission rate — has also been going up. It was 0.84 the week of July 14. The latest R value — released July 26 — was 1.48 for Alberta.

However, hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 have continued to slowly decline. On June 14, there were 113 Albertans in hospital, including 33 in ICU; on July 22, there were 93 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 26 in ICU; and on July 27, there were 82 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU.

So far, 75.5 percent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 63.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

