Global News Morning Edmonton
August 4 2021 11:21am
04:12

Concerns for students amid lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Wing Li with Support Our Students of Alberta chats about how teachers and staff in Alberta schools are reacting to the province’s changes to COVID-19 rules and tracing.

