Global News Morning Edmonton August 4 2021 11:21am 04:12 Concerns for students amid lifting COVID-19 restrictions Wing Li with Support Our Students of Alberta chats about how teachers and staff in Alberta schools are reacting to the province’s changes to COVID-19 rules and tracing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?