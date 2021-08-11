Menu

Alberta
August 11 2021 8:40pm
02:07

Concerns raised over long COVID as Alberta winds down testing, isolating and tracing

Albertans are less than a week away from new COVID-19 protocols in the province. As Julia Wong reports, those who suffer from long COVID worry what the changes could mean for future patients.

