Global News at 11 Edmonton
August 11 2021 10:35am
01:02

Health workers pen open letter to Peace River residents about Alberta’s COVID-19 protocol changes

A group of 11 pharmacists, doctors and nurses in Peace River, Alta., has written an open letter to the community, expressing concern about Alberta’s changes to COVID-19 testing, isolating and tracing.

