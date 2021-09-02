Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
September 2 2021 11:58am
01:43

Premier Jason Kenney makes 1st public appearance in weeks via Facebook Live

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has emerged from a weeks-long public hiatus. Kenney, who had been on vacation, appeared in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday night where he answered select questions.

