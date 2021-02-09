Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
February 9 2021 10:06am
01:38

COVID:19 Alberta minor hockey players return to the ice

They have faced months of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now minor hockey teams in Alberta can practise on the ice — with some rules. Sarah Komadina reports.

