Global News at 11 Edmonton January 6 2022 2:14pm 02:08 Alberta students to return to in-person learning next week The Alberta government says it’s vital and safe to have students return to school on Jan. 10 As Sarah Komadina reports, it’s being met with mixed emotions. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493344/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493344/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?