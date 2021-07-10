Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
July 10 2021 1:32pm
01:36

Tornado warning prompts emergency alert Saturday for Lac La Biche

People in northeastern Alberta witnessed several hours of wild weather on Saturday night, including a tornado warning for the Lac La Biche area at around 5:30 p.m.

