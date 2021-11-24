Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
November 24 2021 8:26am
01:52

Alberta parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Alberta children between the ages of five and 11 will be eligible to be booked in for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sarah Komadina has more.

