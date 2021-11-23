SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 Tuesday update: Hinshaw to share child vaccine information

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Hinshaw explains why kids 5-11 won’t require COVID-19 vaccine passport if vaccine is approved for them' Hinshaw explains why kids 5-11 won’t require COVID-19 vaccine passport if vaccine is approved for them
(From Nov. 16) Alberta Health says at this point it has no plans to extend COVID-19 vaccine passports to kids 5-11 if Health Canada greenlights the vaccine for that age group. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw explained Tuesday why that decision was made. Lauren Pullen reports.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. Alberta’s top doctor will be joined by Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping.

In a late Monday afternoon tweet, Dr. Hinshaw announced plans around vaccinations for kids aged five to 11 are being finalized and that more information will be released at Tuesday’s news conference.

However, she did add for those who wish to get their kids vaccinated, parents can pre-register online to avoid potential backlogs.

Read more: Preparing kids for the COVID-19 vaccine: What Alberta parents need to know

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

Click to play video: 'Kids and COVID-19' Kids and COVID-19
Kids and COVID-19

On Monday, Alberta Health reported there were 924 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend out of more than 21,000 tests. There are 463 people in hospital with COVID-19, 98 of whom were in ICU.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health the weekend and there were 5,311 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Monday’s update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,217 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

