COVID-19 Tuesday update: Hinshaw to share child vaccine information

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. Alberta’s top doctor will be joined by Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping.

In a late Monday afternoon tweet, Dr. Hinshaw announced plans around vaccinations for kids aged five to 11 are being finalized and that more information will be released at Tuesday’s news conference.

However, she did add for those who wish to get their kids vaccinated, parents can pre-register online to avoid potential backlogs.

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Sources tell me the province expects to start doing #COVID19AB shots for 5-11 yr olds by the end of the week (assuming supply/distribution is on schedule)

And – it will be by *birth date* not year – so kiddos must have turned 5 to get vaccinated. #abhealth — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) November 23, 2021

On Monday, Alberta Health reported there were 924 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend out of more than 21,000 tests. There are 463 people in hospital with COVID-19, 98 of whom were in ICU.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health the weekend and there were 5,311 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Monday’s update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,217 Albertans have died from COVID-19.