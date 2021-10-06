Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 6 2021 7:34am
02:07

Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools

Alberta is reducing the number of people allowed at an outdoor gathering from 200 to 20, and is also bringing back contact tracing in schools. Quinn Ohler reports.

