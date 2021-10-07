Calgary Catholic school trustees approve mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Catholic School District trustees voted Wednesday to bring in a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff.

Bryan Szumlas, CCSD chief superintendent, said the vote was 5-1 in favour; one person was absent.

“I am pleased that the motion passed as vaccinations will add another layer of protection to keep students and staff safe as we battle COVID-19,” he told Global News via email.

“I am also extremely disappointed that the board of trustees and administration have been put in the awkward position to make critical health decisions by the Alberta government.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am also extremely disappointed that the board of trustees and administration have been put in the awkward position to make critical health decisions by the Alberta government."

After careful consideration, #CCSDedu trustees approved mandatory #COVID19 vaccinations for all employees to further protect the health of students, families & staff. There will be options for exemptions. We’ll provide more details moving forward. — CCSD (@CCSD_edu) October 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Staff members have the following choices:

get fully vaccinated

if unvaccinated, complete a mandatory rapid antigen test on Mondays and Wednesdays

apply for a medical or religious exception, which will result in mandatory testing

Refusing to get vaccinated or participate in testing could result in disciplinary action, CCSD said.

“We are hoping that discipline will not be necessary as our approach is reasonable and lawful for the safety of students and staff,” Szumlas said in an email to all CCSD employees.

“In the near future, each employee will prove their vaccination status to their principal/supervisor,” he said, noting more information will be released in the coming weeks.