Health

Calgary Catholic school trustees approve mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 1:09 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools' Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools
Alberta is reducing the number of people allowed at an outdoor gathering from 200 to 20, and is also bringing back contact tracing in schools. Quinn Ohler reports.

Calgary Catholic School District trustees voted Wednesday to bring in a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff.

Read more: Alberta to reinstate COVID-19 contact tracing in schools

Bryan Szumlas, CCSD chief superintendent, said the vote was 5-1 in favour; one person was absent.

“I am pleased that the motion passed as vaccinations will add another layer of protection to keep students and staff safe as we battle COVID-19,” he told Global News via email.

“I am also extremely disappointed that the board of trustees and administration have been put in the awkward position to make critical health decisions by the Alberta government.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am also extremely disappointed that the board of trustees and administration have been put in the awkward position to make critical health decisions by the Alberta government."

Story continues below advertisement

Staff members have the following choices:

  • get fully vaccinated
  • if unvaccinated, complete a mandatory rapid antigen test on Mondays and Wednesdays
  • apply for a medical or religious exception, which will result in mandatory testing

Refusing to get vaccinated or participate in testing could result in disciplinary action, CCSD said.

“We are hoping that discipline will not be necessary as our approach is reasonable and lawful for the safety of students and staff,” Szumlas said in an email to all CCSD employees.

“In the near future, each employee will prove their vaccination status to their principal/supervisor,” he said, noting more information will be released in the coming weeks.

