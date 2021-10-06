Alberta hospitalizations, ICU rates drop slightly as 1,263 new COVID-19 cases identified Wednesday

Alberta Health Services says the number of patients in intensive care units across the province has dropped by 3.5 per cent over the last seven days. The update came Wednesday as Alberta identified 1,263 new cases of COVID-19. (See Wednesday’s full COVID-19 data below).

As of 1:25 p.m., AHS said there were 374 ICU beds open in Alberta, including 201 additional spaces. This is a 116 per cent increase over the province’s baseline of 173 beds.

In total in Alberta, there are 300 people in intensive care, with the vast majority of them COVID-19 positive, AHS said. Provincially, ICU capacity was at 80 per cent.

Military assistance has also arrived in the province, after a request for help last month. The Canadian Armed Forces said eight critical care nursing officers — from Ontario and Nova Scotia — were to begin shifts as early as Wednesday afternoon at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

@CanadianForces Critical Care Nursing Officers & a CAF Senior Nursing Officer are in #YEG to help AHS in the fight against COVID-19. The nurses conducted an orientation session with AHS staff on Oct. 6, and will soon be providing care to critically ill patients.

Alberta's COVID-19 data Wednesday

Alberta recorded another 26 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,804.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased slightly to 1,083 on Wednesday, which is down from 1,094 people in hospital day prior. Of those hospitalized, 247 are being treated in intensive care.

The majority (93 per cent) of COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU (as of Tuesday) were not vaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta decreased to 18,912 Wednesday, down from 19,456 active cases on Tuesday.

Of the active cases, 4,629 are in the Calgary zone, 4,455 are in the Edmonton zone, 3,955 are in the Central zone, 3,801 are in the North zone, 2,054 are in the South zone and 18 are not tied to any particular zone.

Of the eligible population, 84.6 per cent of Albertans have received one dose a of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.2 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.