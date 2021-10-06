SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta hospitalizations, ICU rates drop slightly as 1,263 new COVID-19 cases identified Wednesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 5:48 pm
Click to play video: '‘Please follow the rules in place’: Kenney pleads with Albertans ahead of Thanksgiving weekend' ‘Please follow the rules in place’: Kenney pleads with Albertans ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pleads with Albertans to follow COVID-19 health measures over the Thanksgiving long weekend while announcing a lowering of outdoor social gathering limits.

Alberta Health Services says the number of patients in intensive care units across the province has dropped by 3.5 per cent over the last seven days. The update came Wednesday as Alberta identified 1,263 new cases of COVID-19. (See Wednesday’s full COVID-19 data below).

As of 1:25 p.m., AHS said there were 374 ICU beds open in Alberta, including 201 additional spaces. This is a 116 per cent increase over the province’s baseline of 173 beds.

Read more: Military begins work at Edmonton hospital as Alberta battles 4th COVID-19 wave

In total in Alberta, there are 300 people in intensive care, with the vast majority of them COVID-19 positive, AHS said. Provincially, ICU capacity was at 80 per cent.

Military assistance has also arrived in the province, after a request for help last month. The Canadian Armed Forces said eight critical care nursing officers — from Ontario and Nova Scotia — were to begin shifts as early as Wednesday afternoon at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton students make cards for health-care workers: ‘Not all heroes wear capes’

Alberta's COVID-19 data Wednesday

Alberta recorded another 26 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,804.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased slightly to 1,083 on Wednesday, which is down from 1,094 people in hospital day prior. Of those hospitalized, 247 are being treated in intensive care.

The majority (93 per cent) of COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU (as of Tuesday) were not vaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools' Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools
Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions, resumes contact tracing in schools

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta decreased to 18,912 Wednesday, down from 19,456 active cases on Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta to reinstate COVID-19 contact tracing in schools

Of the active cases, 4,629 are in the Calgary zone, 4,455 are in the Edmonton zone, 3,955 are in the Central zone, 3,801 are in the North zone, 2,054 are in the South zone and 18 are not tied to any particular zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the eligible population, 84.6 per cent of Albertans have received one dose a of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.2 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagalberta covid numbers tagAlberta ICU Capacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers