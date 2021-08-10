Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
August 10 2021 2:02pm
02:03

Post-secondary schools navigate fall return as Alberta lifts more COVID-19 measures

Students and faculty at Alberta universities are calling for mandated COVID-19 safety protocols before returning to campus this fall. Kendra Slugoski has more.

