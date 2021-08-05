‘I wasn’t clear’: Hinshaw not happy about how Alberta’s eased COVID-19 response was shared

Send this page to someone via email

In a rare one-on-one interview and one of the first since penning a column trying to explain Alberta’s decision to ease COVID-19 measures, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday she didn’t do a good job explaining the rationale behind her recommendation.

“I think people heard last Wednesday a list of things that were being taken away,” Hinshaw said in an interview with Rob Breakenridge on the Corus Radio Network.

“I wasn’t clear about what is remaining or what that plan is going forward.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I wasn't clear about what is remaining or what that plan is going forward."

Hinshaw also said she understands the reactions to the changes she announced on July 28.

“I do feel very bad about how this has played out,” Alberta’s top doctor said.

“I also think it’s hard because we are at the forefront of what I believe all of us are going to need to shift into learning to live with COVID-19. But because Alberta is moving into that space on the early edge, I think that that’s causing a lot of questions.”

Hinshaw said her approach isn’t about declaring COVID-19 over and no longer being a risk to Albertans’ health.

“It’s about the nature of that risk changing based on the wide availability of vaccines and the uptake that we currently have. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's about the nature of that risk changing based on the wide availability of vaccines and the uptake that we currently have.

“I think people need to take it very seriously and I continue to do so. But again, we can’t look at COVID as the only risk that we face.”

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have both said the “COVID cabinet” endorsed the recommendations Hinshaw made on July 8 “without modification.”

Hinshaw told Rob Breakenridge that recommendation is designed to address a “wicked problem.”

“COVID-19 is a wicked problem, which by definition means that even the definition of the problem is contentious, as we’ve seen over the past year and a half.

“There are no single answers, there’s no one right way to do this, as there has never been through the pandemic.”

Hinshaw said she spoke “in depth” with colleagues across the country about various approaches that could be taken with the pandemic through the summer and into the fall, adding there is consensus that COVID-19 will not be eliminated.

She described Alberta’s approach as on the leading edge of living with the virus long term.

“It’s my obligation to continue to assess the risks and benefits of every policy intervention and make recommendations based on that big picture,” Hinshaw said.

Being able to deliver other health care services is part of that “big picture” for the chief medical officer.

“The longer we look at COVID as the only thing that matters, the more we’re allowing the risks of, for example, babies dying from congenital syphilis and falling behind in vaccines for other vaccine preventable diseases — our routine childhood vaccination rates are dropping,” Hinshaw said.

“We have cancer screening rates that are dropping. People are not getting diagnosed as early as we otherwise would have.”

“With the resources in the system, the public health resources, we only have so many people to do the work.

“And if we allocate the majority of those people to COVID as the number one risk as that risk changes… I believe we’re not doing Albertans the best service.”

She also said that in the late July news conference, she didn’t articulate the risks of maintaining the status quo, adding vaccines have changed how COVID-19 will likely spread throughout the province.

“Our (COVID-19) cases will increase,” Hinshaw told Breakenridge on Thursday. “What’s different at this point in time is that those cases will not translate into the same kind of severe outcomes that we saw earlier.”

The chief medical officer noted that since mid-July, when the highly-transmissible Delta variant became dominant in Alberta, 95 per cent of new cases had been among the unvaccinated population, with similar percentages of new hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Aug. 3, 66 per cent of eligible Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses and 76.1 per cent have received one dose.

Children under 12 years old are still unable to be vaccinated.

Back to school

With schools starting in-class lessons in mere weeks, Hinshaw said she understands the concerns parents have about sending kids back to school.

But the mother of two noted that schools have not been a “dominant spreader“ of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen throughout the pandemic that schools have been impacted by community transmission, but have not been the dominant or a major source for spread,” Hinshaw said.

“For kids, it’s really important to think about not just the risk of COVID, but all of the other risks that our kids face, and to try to put that into context.”

Hinshaw said parents have to navigate risks everyday, and avoiding one risk can present other risks.

Alberta’s top doctor said there is no medical risk to children wearing masks in schools, but there may be some risks in areas of developmental, communication and social skills.

“That’s why it’s really critical that parents have the ability to make that decision and that schools support masking where that is what families want to do.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That's why it's really critical that parents have the ability to make that decision and that schools support masking where that is what families want to do."

She also said her team is working on a “bundle” of interventions for schools should cases of respiratory disease spike.

“If we’re looking at this in a sustainable way, what are the kinds of interventions that we could live with over the long term? What are the lessons from COVID that we can learn to improve our kids health?

“Those are the kinds of things that we want to be able to do, to go into schools when there is that surge and put in place measures that help mitigate transmission.”

While testing will be rolled back Aug. 16 for only those patients whose result would impact their medical-care decisions, Hinshaw said the province will be using other population-level COVID-19 surveillance through methods like wastewater testing.

“We know that, for example, in the U.K., where they’ve done widespread take-home testing in schools, that it didn’t necessarily have a huge impact on their ability to manage COVID,” she said.

“One of the things that I think COVID has taught us is we need to be thinking about staying home when sick. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "One of the things that I think COVID has taught us is we need to be thinking about staying home when sick.

“Making sure that we are supporting people to do that will have the biggest impact on keeping everyone safe.”

Hinshaw will be providing more information in an interview airing Thursday on Global News at 6 Edmonton.