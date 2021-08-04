SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Edmonton physicians urge Alberta government to test, trace, isolate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Jason Kenney responds to criticism over lifting more COVID-19 rules' Jason Kenney responds to criticism over lifting more COVID-19 rules
Jason Kenney has responded to criticism over lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions. As Jackie Wilson reports, it comes as hundreds protest the move in Calgary and Edmonton.

A group of Edmonton doctors is calling on the Alberta government to reinstate COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation requirements to control viral spread.

Read more: Kenney says Alberta accepted Hinshaw’s COVID-19 proposal ‘without modification’

Ten physicians from the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association have signed an open letter that draws attention to threats posed by the Delta variant and the potential for pediatric and adult intensive care units to become overwhelmed should Alberta continue with its approach.

Read more: Albertans protest ending mandatory COVID-19 isolation, masking and testing changes

Close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are no longer being notified by contact tracers, nor are they required to isolate.

Starting Aug. 16, infected individuals will no longer be legally required to isolate either.

Click to play video: '95% of July COVID-19 cases among those not fully immunized: Hinshaw' 95% of July COVID-19 cases among those not fully immunized: Hinshaw

The association says Alberta is going against the advice from Health Canada, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Read more: Alberta to adjust COVID-19 masking, isolation, testing rules over next month

The group is asking the province to review existing data and provide sound evidence before weakening COVID-19 control measures.

“We are concerned with the rapid speed of these changes and that you have provided no scientific data to Albertans to justify these unprecedented actions,” says the letter.

“There are repetitive waves of COVID-19 variants moving around the world and we have not yet reached a safe state with a constant low level of virus in our community.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s COVID-19 reopening plan was developed by chief medical officer and team: Kenney' Alberta’s COVID-19 reopening plan was developed by chief medical officer and team: Kenney
