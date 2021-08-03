Menu

Canada
August 3 2021 4:44pm
01:39

‘Risks for children posed by COVID-19 are extremely low’: Kenney on children returning to school after removing health measures

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to concerns about children returning to school after the province removed most COVID-19 measures in the province.

