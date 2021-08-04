SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hinshaw apologizes for causing ‘fear or anger’ over Alberta’s plan to lift COVID-19 measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctor-led protests continue in Alberta over province’s new approach to COVID-19' Doctor-led protests continue in Alberta over province’s new approach to COVID-19
Tuesday marked the fifth day of protests in Alberta against the government's plan to lift all of its COVID-19 protocols on Aug.16. As Sarah Komadina reports, in Edmonton over 400 people showed up at the legislature to voice their opposition to what is happening.

Alberta’s top doctor is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after communicating the province’s plan to eliminate remaining COVID-19 public health measures.

Read more: Kenney says Alberta accepted Hinshaw’s COVID-19 proposal ‘without modification’

In a column sent to various media outlets, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her words have caused some people to think she believes COVID-19 is over.

Hinshaw says that was not her intended message.

She says lifting isolation requirements, asymptomatic testing and eliminating contact tracing will support the whole health of Albertans, by allowing the province to focus on other health threats, such as opioid deaths and syphilis.

Read more: Alberta to adjust COVID-19 masking, isolation, testing rules over next month

She says isolation measures were incredibly disruptive and are no longer necessary with vaccine protection.

Click to play video: 'Alberta must prepare for other health concerns as COVID-19 concern decreases: Hinshaw' Alberta must prepare for other health concerns as COVID-19 concern decreases: Hinshaw

Hinshaw also notes the threat to children’s health, especially those under 12 who are not eligible to get vaccinated, is low and should be considered among a range of other risks.

Read more: COVID-19: Edmonton physicians urge Alberta government to test, trace, isolate

“COVID-19 is a wicked problem; experts don’t always agree on the exact nature of the problem, much less the best approach,” writes Hinshaw.

“In addressing these complex issues, we are best served by trying to understand each other’s perspectives, engaging in respectful dialogue and continuing to assess our approach.”

Click to play video: 'Concerns for students amid lifting COVID-19 restrictions' Concerns for students amid lifting COVID-19 restrictions
2021
