Health

Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to climb Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2021 6:30 pm
Click to play video: '4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic underway in Canada: Dr. Tam' 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic underway in Canada: Dr. Tam
WATCH: Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Thursday that national surveillance data shows a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is already underway.

Alberta confirmed an additional 550 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, out of about 8,500 tests.

The provincial positivity rate sat at 6.45 per cent.

As of Thursday’s update, there were 146 people receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, with 36 of those people in the ICU.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Fourth wave of COVID-19 now underway in Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam says

There were 4,101 active cases on Thursday. Of those, 1,698 were in the Calgary zone, 955 were in the Edmonton zone, 292 were in the Central zone and 582 were in the South zone while the North zone had 566 active cases.

There were eight active cases not affiliated with a specific zone.

As of Thursday, there were 5,415,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up, 76.6 per cent have received one dose, while 67.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday afternoon, Alberta Health announced that details about the COVID-19 back-to-school plan will be released on Friday. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.
Click to play video: 'Canada to donate 10M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries' Canada to donate 10M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries
To date, 238,357 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 231,925 Albertans have recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
