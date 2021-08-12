Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to climb Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed an additional 550 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, out of about 8,500 tests.

The provincial positivity rate sat at 6.45 per cent.

As of Thursday’s update, there were 146 people receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, with 36 of those people in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There were 4,101 active cases on Thursday. Of those, 1,698 were in the Calgary zone, 955 were in the Edmonton zone, 292 were in the Central zone and 582 were in the South zone while the North zone had 566 active cases.

There were eight active cases not affiliated with a specific zone.

As of Thursday, there were 5,415,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up, 76.6 per cent have received one dose, while 67.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday afternoon, Alberta Health announced that details about the COVID-19 back-to-school plan will be released on Friday. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 238,357 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 231,925 Albertans have recovered.