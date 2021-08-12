Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 12 2021 9:59am
05:13

Back-to-school COVID-19 safety

As COVID-19 cases increase around B.C. there are growing calls to reintroduce some COVID-19 safety measures in schools. Jennifer Heighton with the Safe Schools Coalition explains.

