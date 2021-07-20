2 Kitchener men arrested after 3rd man hit with hatchet: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested and a third was transported to hospital after being hit by a hatchet during an incident in Kitchener on Monday.

They say the three men were involved in an altercation on Brybeck Crescent at around 5:40 p.m.

One the three, a 28-year-old Kitchener man was taken to a hospital outside of the region with life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit by a hatchet.

The other two men, aged 31 and 25 who both reside in Kitchener, are facing assault and weapon related offences.

Police say the three men know each other.

They say officers continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.