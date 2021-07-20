Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Kitchener men arrested after 3rd man hit with hatchet: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:33 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested and a third was transported to hospital after being hit by a hatchet during an incident in Kitchener on Monday.

They say the three men were involved in an altercation on Brybeck Crescent at around 5:40 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener, Ont. tow truck driver facing sexual assault charges

One the three, a 28-year-old Kitchener man was taken to a hospital outside of the region with life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit by a hatchet.

Trending Stories

The other two men, aged 31 and 25 who both reside in Kitchener, are facing assault and weapon related offences.

Read more: Waterloo police investigating hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the three men know each other.

They say officers continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener assault tagBrybeck Crescent Kitchener tagBrybeck Crescent Kitchener assault tagBrybeck Crescent Kitchener hatchet attack tagKitchener hatchet attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers