Waterloo police investigating hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to identify in connection with a hate-motivated incident that occurred in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police say a man was walking at Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road when he was approached by another man, who proceeded to assault him.

As this was occurring, police say the suspect also yelled racial remarks at him.

They would not provide any further details as to what occurred but police say they are treating this as a hate-motivated incident.

Police do not believe it is connected to the pillaging that occurred at a mosque in Cambridge on Wednesday

They say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Police are describing the suspect as being around 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build and long, black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light-coloured pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.