Crime

Kitchener, Ont. tow truck driver facing sexual assault charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:00 pm
A 33-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say a tow truck driver from Kitchener, Ont., has been arrested on sexual charges after a client was allegedly assaulted.

Police say that on July 14 at around 6 p.m., a woman was driving on Highway 401 when her car broke down. They say a tow truck arrived to bring the vehicle back to Waterloo Region.

Read more: Police investigate pellet gun shootings in Waterloo

Along the way, police allege the man stopped at his home and coerced the woman to come inside. He then allegedly sexual assaulted her.

Police say the woman got out of the home before calling police.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested in connection with vandalism at Baitul Kareem Mosque

After police investigated, a 33-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, and are asking anyone with information about the incident or other similar ones, to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

