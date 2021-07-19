Cambridge man arrested in connection with vandalism at Baitul Kareem Mosque

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced they had made an arrest in connection with vandalism that occurred at a mosque in Cambridge last week.

Police said on Saturday that a 35-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen property and property damage over $5,000.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said someone forced their way into the Baitul Kareem Mosque on Elliott Street before the damage was done.

Thousands of dollars in damage was done, according to Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, in what the organization termed an “act of hate.”

A spokesperson for Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada told Global News it happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. when the mosque was empty.

“Basically the entire kitchen was kind of destroyed,” Asif Kahn said. “Appliances were just ripped apart, things tossed, electronics stolen, the surveillance system was completely smashed and destroyed.”

On Sunday, the Muslim organization thanked the public for their support and police for their quick work in cracking the case.

“We’re overwhelmed by the outpour of love and support from Canadians across the country,” national president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada Lal Khan Malik stated.

“Our mosques will always remain open to all members of the community as a symbol of peace.”