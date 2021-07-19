Menu

Crime

Police investigate pellet gun shootings in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 2:21 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Waterloo on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence on Lester Street at around 8 a.m. after someone reported being shot with a pellet gun outside of their home.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested in connection with vandalism at Baitul Kareem Mosque

They say the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say they do not have a suspect in the case just yet.

They did say there were several reports of damage caused by a pellet gun on Saturday in the area as cars and buildings had also been shot by pellets.

Read more: Teen facing charges in connection with more than a dozen break-ins in Waterloo

Police say they are investigating each incident individually, although investigators work to see if the events are linked.

They are asking anyone with information on the incidents to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

