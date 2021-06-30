Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm add Russian forward, German defenceman in import draft

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 4:31 pm

The Guelph Storm have selected a Russian forward and German defenceman in Wednesday’s import draft.

The team selected Valentin Zhugin with the 54th overall pick and then Leo Hafenrichter with the 69th pick.

Read more: Guelph Storm, Kitchener Rangers renew rivalry to begin 2021-22 season

Zhugin produced 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with Magnitogorsk Stalnye Lisy in Russia’s Junior Hockey League last season.

Hafenrichter had eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games during the 2019-20 season with Kölner Junghaie U17.

“Valentin put up terrific numbers in Russia’s top junior league last season as a late 2004-born player. Leo is a big, mobile, puck-moving defenseman and is considered one of the top young defencemen in his country,” said Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett.

Click to play video: 'OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice' OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice
OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice – Jun 16, 2021

“We are excited and hopeful that both players will be in our lineup come the fall.”

Read more: Guelph Storm’s top picks in 2021 OHL draft sign with team

Players will report to training camp on Sept. 4 before a conventional 68-game regular season.

The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

