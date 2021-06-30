Guelph Storm add Russian forward, German defenceman in import draft

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Storm have selected a Russian forward and German defenceman in Wednesday’s import draft.

The team selected Valentin Zhugin with the 54th overall pick and then Leo Hafenrichter with the 69th pick.

Zhugin produced 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with Magnitogorsk Stalnye Lisy in Russia’s Junior Hockey League last season.

Hafenrichter had eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games during the 2019-20 season with Kölner Junghaie U17.

“Valentin put up terrific numbers in Russia’s top junior league last season as a late 2004-born player. Leo is a big, mobile, puck-moving defenseman and is considered one of the top young defencemen in his country,” said Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett.

Story continues below advertisement

4:12 OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice – Jun 16, 2021

“We are excited and hopeful that both players will be in our lineup come the fall.”

Players will report to training camp on Sept. 4 before a conventional 68-game regular season.

The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

In today’s @CHLHockey import draft @Storm_City selected Russian LW Valentin Zhugin & Belgian RD Leo Hafenrichter. The 2019/20 imports Andrei Bakanov elected to play in Russia this season & Martin Has is now an OA & a Washington draft pick. — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) June 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Storm selects a forward and defenseman in the 2021 #CHLImportDraft. 54th overall—Valentin Zhugin 🇷🇺

69th overall—Leo Hafenrichter🇩🇪 Recap👉 https://t.co/z1EoPlUQx2 pic.twitter.com/ujjiIMlj7t — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) June 30, 2021