Guelph Storm’s top picks in 2021 OHL draft sign with team

The Guelph Storm say the team’s top two draft picks from the 2021 Ontario Hockey League priority selection have signed standard player agreements.
Third overall pick Cameron Allen is a six-foot, 185-pound defenceman from Toronto while Charlie Paquette, six feet one inch and 185 pounds, is right winger from Essex, Ont.
Born in 2005, Allen had an impressive 2019-20 season with the Toronto Nationals of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, recording 30 goals and 42 assists in 43 games during the regular season and tournament play.
“Cameron brings a wealth of exceptional attributes which will allow him to make a significant impact in our lineup immediately, from both the offensive and defensive side,” said general manager and head coach George Burnett.
Allen said it’s a huge honour to join the team.
“I’m excited to get to Guelph and meet all the guys and I’m looking forward to next season,” he said.
The 2005-born Paquette is a product of the Windsor Jr. Spitfires AAA program where he recorded 32 goals and 19 assists in 40 games during the 2019-20 regular season and playdowns.
“I’m really excited to be drafted to such a great organization that has had so many players move on to the NHL,” Paquette said. “I can’t wait to get started in Guelph next season.”
Burnett said Paquette brings a unique combination of size, skating and scoring along with a high level of competition.
“We welcome Charlie and his family and look forward to seeing him progress within our program,” Burnett said.
Players will report to training camps on Sept. 4 before a conventional 68-game regular season, beginning Oct. 7 and ending on April 3, 2022.
Team schedules have not yet been released.
