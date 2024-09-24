Varsho moved to 60-day IL after shoulder surgery

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Star outfielder Daulton Varsho has been transferred to the Toronto Blue Jays’ 60-day injured list.

Varsho had surgery on his right shoulder Monday. He bats left but throws right handed.

He is hitting .214 this season with 18 home runs, 58 runs batted in, and a .293 on-base percentage.

Varsho’s best known for his defence, with just two errors over 1,085 1/3 innings played at all three outfield positions this season.

Infielder prospect Orelvis Martinez has been reinstated from the suspended list.

He was banned from playing for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned substance.

Martinez was optioned to Toronto’s spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

He is considered the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays minor league system but was suspended on June 23, a day after making his major league debut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.