Guelph Storm, Kitchener Rangers renew rivalry to begin 2021-22 season

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited return of the Ontario Hockey League to Guelph and Kitchener will see the Storm and Rangers begin their 2021-22 season by renewing the battle of Highway 7.

On Monday, the league announced the regular season home openers for all 20 teams.

It has the Kitchener Rangers hosting the Guelph Storm at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The rivalry then shifts to the Sleeman Centre the next evening as Guelph hosts Kitchener at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the schedule will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams have not played since March 2019 when the OHL season was postponed and then cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season was cancelled earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known if or when fans will be allowed to attend games.

All of the Guelph Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott providing play-by-play.

WE ARE COMING HOME #OHLRANGERS FANS! We are back at the Aud on Friday, October 8th to take on the Guelph Storm (@Storm_City). Keep an eye out for the full schedule release tomorrow.#RTown pic.twitter.com/0FjG36JKEh — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) June 28, 2021

Great news #StormCity! 🌪 We are excited to announce that the Guelph Storm 2021-22 season #HomeOpener will take place on Sat. Oct, 9th (yes, a Saturday!) Facing off against one of our biggest rivals, the @OHLRangers, it’s sure to be a high-energy & memorable game. pic.twitter.com/SCzVkFFcQK — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) June 28, 2021

Advertisement