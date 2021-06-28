Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm, Kitchener Rangers renew rivalry to begin 2021-22 season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:31 pm

The long-awaited return of the Ontario Hockey League to Guelph and Kitchener will see the Storm and Rangers begin their 2021-22 season by renewing the battle of Highway 7.

On Monday, the league announced the regular season home openers for all 20 teams.

Read more: Guelph Storm’s top picks in 2021 OHL draft sign with team

It has the Kitchener Rangers hosting the Guelph Storm at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The rivalry then shifts to the Sleeman Centre the next evening as Guelph hosts Kitchener at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the schedule will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams have not played since March 2019 when the OHL season was postponed and then cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season was cancelled earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: OHL officially cancels the 2020-21 season

It’s not known if or when fans will be allowed to attend games.

All of the Guelph Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott providing play-by-play.

