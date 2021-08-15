SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada elections: St. Albert–Edmonton

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of St. Albert-Edmonton . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of St. Albert-Edmonton . Elections Canada

Formerly called Edmonton–St. Albert, this riding’s name was reversed in 2015, reflecting that it is now much more St. Albert than Edmonton. Only neighbourhoods in Edmonton’s extreme northwest are now included in this Alberta riding.

About 20 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, and Arabic, Cantonese and Tagalog are the most common non-official mother tongues there, according to census data.

The Conservatives have held this area since the former riding’s creation in 2004.

In 2015, there was a major upset in this riding. Former Conservative-turned-independent MP Brent Rathgeber was seeking re-election to a third term. His Conservative opponent, Michael Cooper, was one of Rathgeber’s biggest supporters when he was running for election in 2008. The two friends faced off and saw the Conservative vote split, ultimately resulting in a win for Cooper.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Conservatives: Michael Cooper (incumbent)

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagEdmonton tagElections Canada tagSt. Albert tagConservative tagSt. Albert-Edmonton tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers