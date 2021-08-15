Canada elections: St. Albert–Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Formerly called Edmonton–St. Albert, this riding’s name was reversed in 2015, reflecting that it is now much more St. Albert than Edmonton. Only neighbourhoods in Edmonton’s extreme northwest are now included in this Alberta riding.

About 20 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, and Arabic, Cantonese and Tagalog are the most common non-official mother tongues there, according to census data.

The Conservatives have held this area since the former riding’s creation in 2004.

In 2015, there was a major upset in this riding. Former Conservative-turned-independent MP Brent Rathgeber was seeking re-election to a third term. His Conservative opponent, Michael Cooper, was one of Rathgeber’s biggest supporters when he was running for election in 2008. The two friends faced off and saw the Conservative vote split, ultimately resulting in a win for Cooper.

Candidates

Conservatives: Michael Cooper (incumbent)

