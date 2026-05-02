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Canada

Funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in crash while on duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OPP officer killed in motorcycle crash gets procession on Highway 401'
OPP officer killed in motorcycle crash gets procession on Highway 401
WATCH: Ontario’s policing community is mourning the death of an officer killed in the line of duty. As Sean O'Shea, Sergeant Brandon Malcolm is being remembered as an officer who loved his job and the community he served.
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A police funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Brandon Malcolm is set for the morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Malcolm was killed in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle last Monday, on Highway 401 in Cobourg, east of Toronto.

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The Cobourg Community Centre at 750 D’Arcy Street is hosting the private service.

The visitation and funeral service are not open to the public; however, details on a public livestream are expected to be released closer to the service date.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Monday night that the 33-year-old Malcolm joined the provincial police force in 2020.

He was also a member of the force’s precision motorcycle team, the Golden Helmets.

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