Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police cleared in New Year’s death of man who fell from high-rise balcony

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 2, 2026 11:14 am
2 min read
An SIU truck parked at the scene of an investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
An SIU truck parked at the scene of an investigation in Toronto. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TW: This story contains graphic content

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Toronto police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in the death of a 27-year-old man who fell from a high-rise balcony on New Year’s Eve.

In a report released Friday, the agency concluded there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

According to the report, the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, when a woman called 911 reporting she had been assaulted inside her apartment near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

The woman fled to a neighbour’s unit and told police the man had been drinking and using drugs.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers arrived at the neighbour’s apartment around 11:40 p.m. and saw the woman had visible injuries, including a black eye, marks on her neck and cuts to her hands.

Story continues below advertisement

Police then headed over to the man’s apartment, knocked on the door and called for a response multiple times. No one replied.

They remained outside while working to gain entry with the help of Toronto Community Housing.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators shows the man fell from the building at about 11:42 p.m., striking the ground below. There was no one else outside at the time.

Officers were unaware of the fall and continued efforts to enter the apartment. Shortly after midnight, they were provided a key and went inside, where they found blood but no sign of the man.

Moments later, an officer stepped onto the balcony, looked down and saw his body on the ground.

Police rushed outside, where the man was found unresponsive in the snow. Paramedics arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination determined he died from blunt force injuries consistent with a fall from height.

The SIU says officers were at the apartment door for only a short time before the fall occurred and were acting within their duties as they responded to the call.

The SIU had assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. The agency ultimately found no grounds to lay criminal charges and concluded the investigation.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices